More than $3M of medical marijuana sold in Arkansas since May

ARKANSAS (KNWA) — As groups petition to legal recreational marijuana in the state, medical marijuana sales are budding.

Three ballot petitions have been filed for recreational marijuana use. The groups behind the petitions must have nearly 90,000 signatures from registered voters to legalize marijuana.

As of Friday, July 26, more than 500 pounds of medical marijuana were sold in Arkansas since May.

Total sales were about $3.4 million.

Nearly 17,600 Arkansans have so far been approved for medical marijuana use.