More than 4,000 Arkansans were tested for COVID-19 in 24 hours

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — More than 4,000 Arkansans got tested for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.
This according to Governor Asa Hutchinson and State Health Secretary Dr. Nate Smith.
Both said we’re on track to hit and possibly exceed the goal of testing 21,000 people by the end of the month.
Hutchinson credits the numbers to the “extraordinary success of expanded testing.”
“Our increased testing helps us to shine a flashlight on where the challenges are we face and the new cases and how we address those,” Hutchinson said.
Dr. Smith said more than 4,000 people have been tested every day since June 2.
