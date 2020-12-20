More than 4,000 Arkansas health workers get virus vaccine

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson says more than 4,000 Arkansas health care workers have been vaccinated with the state’s initial allotment of the vaccine to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

During his weekly radio address Friday, Hutchinson said he expects the number of people who can be vaccinated will increase now that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved a second vaccine, this one created by Moderna Inc.

Hutchinson says Arkansas expects to have the first shipments of the Moderna vaccine on Tuesday. The state received about 25,000 doses of its first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine, which were sent to 18 larger hospitals, the Department of Health, and several pharmacies.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers