FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas will celebrate its spring graduating class with a full slate of ceremonies on May 12-13 at Bud Walton Arena and Barhil Arena and the School of Law will conduct its ceremony on May 20 at the Fayetteville Town Center, according to a press release from the university.

The university says a total of 4,374 students are scheduled to participate in the commencement with each college or school recognizing their graduates at their respective ceremonies. Only graduate students will be recognized at the all-university commencement.

The university released a schedule of all the activities related to spring commencement:

Friday, May 12, 2023

Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences – 2 p.m. (Bud Walton Arena)

Bumpers College of Agricultural, Food & Life Sciences – 3:30 p.m. (Barnhill Arena)

Saturday, May 13, 2023

All University (only graduate students recognized) – 8:30 a.m. (Bud Walton Arena)

College of Engineering – 12 p.m. (Barnhill Arena)

Sam M. Walton College of Business – 12:30 p.m. (Bud Walton Arena)

School of Law – 3:30 p.m. (Barnhill Arena)

Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design – 3:30 p.m. (Barnhill Arena)

College of Education and Health Professions – 5 p.m. (Bud Walton Arena)

Saturday, May 20, 2023

School of Law – 2 p.m. (Fayetteville Town Center)

According to the university, former NCAA track champion and Olympic gold medalist Veronica Campbell Brown will receive an honorary doctorate from the university during the all-university commencement on May 13. Campbell Brown is an alumna of the university, previously graduating from the Sam M. Walton College of Business in 2006.

The university will live stream the ceremonies here.

All commencement ceremonies will not require tickets, and doors will open one hour before each ceremony, according to the university.

The university says free parking is available at any unrestricted parking lot on campus. A map of all parking areas can be found here. More information for families and guests can be found here.