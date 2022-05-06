FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas will celebrate its spring graduating class with a full slate of ceremonies on Friday, May 13 and Saturday, May 14 in Bud Walton Arena and Barnhill Arena.

According to a press release, a total of 4,416 students are scheduled to participate in this semester’s commencement, with each college or school recognizing their graduates at their respective ceremonies. Only graduate students will be recognized at the all-university commencement.

American radio and television personality and two-time New York Times bestselling author Bobby Bones will receive an honorary doctorate from the U of A during the all-university commencement on May 14. Live streaming of all ceremonies will be available on the University of Arkansas YouTube channel.

Doors will open 60 minutes prior to each ceremony and guests are encouraged to be seated 15 minutes prior to the ceremony’s start. All guests will be required to enter through the south entrance of Bud Walton Arena and the north and upper-south entrances of Barnhill Arena.

Tickets are not required, but bags will be checked for security purposes. Compact umbrellas are allowed, but balloons, wrapped packages, and strollers are not allowed in either arena. A full list of prohibited items is available online.

Printed program books will not be distributed to guests, but an online version is available on the commencement website.

Free parking is available in any unrestricted parking lot on campus. You can download a map of all parking areas here. Disabled drop-off is located at the south entrance of Bud Walton with disabled parking available in lot 60. At Barnhill Arena, disabled parking can be found in lot 45A and 45B on the west and south sides of the arena, respectively.

COMMENCEMENT SCHEDULE

Friday, May 13, 2022

Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences – 3 p.m. (Bud Walton Arena)

Bumpers College of Agricultural, Food & Life Sciences – 3:30 p.m. (Barnhill Arena)

Saturday, May 14, 2022

All University (only graduate students recognized) – 8:30 a.m. (Bud Walton Arena)

College of Engineering – 12 p.m. (Barnhill Arena)

Sam M. Walton College of Business – 12:30 p.m. (Bud Walton Arena)

School of Law – 3:30 p.m. (Barnhill Arena)

College of Education and Health Professions – 5 p.m. (Bud Walton Arena)

Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design – 5:30 p.m. (Barnhill Arena)

More information for families and guests can be found at commencement.uark.edu.