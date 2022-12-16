FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas—Fort Smith will host its 107th commencement on Saturday, December 17, with more than 600 students slated to cross the stage during two separate ceremonies.

According to a media release, graduates of the College of Arts and Sciences will be honored at 10 a.m. and graduates of the College of Business and Industry and the College of Health, Education, and Human Sciences will be honored at 1 p.m. Both ceremonies will be held at the Stubblefield Center on the UAFS campus at 5402 Kinkead Ave.

The ceremonies will be live-streamed on the UAFS YouTube channel.

Arkansas Rep. and State Senator-elect Justin Boyd will be the guest speaker for both ceremonies. Boyd will be sworn in as a state senator in the 94th General Assembly of the Arkansas Legislature on January 1.

A graduate of UAFS in 1995, Dr. Boyd is the owner and pharmacist at Coleman Pharmacy of Alma. He earned an MBA at the Walton College of Business and he earned his Doctor of Pharmacy at the UAMS College of Pharmacy.

Among the 600 students crossing the stage at Saturday’s graduation, 708 degrees and certificates will be awarded: three master’s degrees, 299 bachelor’s degrees, 292 associate degrees, 24 technical certificates, and 90 certificates of proficiency.