More than 7 tons of medical marijuana sold in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration reports more than seven tons of medical marijuana has been sold in the state in just more than a year since sales began.

DFA said in a news release that 22 dispensaries have sold 14,714 pounds of marijuana for a total of just more than $92 million since May 2019.

Data provided by he department said Green Springs Medical in Hot Springs has sold the most at just more than 2,650 pounds. Arkansas voters in 2016 approved a measure legalizing marijuana in the state for certain medical conditions.