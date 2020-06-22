More than 70% of hospital beds in the state are currently occupied

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — There are nearly 9,000 hospital beds in the state, 71% of them are occupied.

There are also 970 ICU beds in the state, and 78% of them are occupied. Dr. Nate Smith said Arkansas will continue to watch these numbers, and should more beds be needed, there is a plan in place.

“We have the ability to expand. We had planned for that back in March and April. We haven’t had to implement those plans yet, but if we do we have a way of expanding beds. We can even expand ICU beds. There are beds with proper staffing that can be converted to ICU beds or ICU like beds.” Dr. Smith said.

Dr. Smith said the hardest thing to address if you don’t have it, is ventilators. Right now, 65% of the state’s ventilators are available, which he said is encouraging.