ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — More than 80,000 Arkansans were tested for COVID-19 last month.

As you know Gov. Hutchinson set a goal to test 60,000 during the month of may and his goal was exceeded by almost 21,000 tests.

He attributes the success of this to hospitals and testing sites working hard to test people and residents going to get tested.

“This is an extraordinary number we hope that pattern can continue into june as we look at testing nursing home residents and testing the nursing home staff across the state,” he said.

Today marks the start of the Governor’s new goal to test every nursing staff member and resident.