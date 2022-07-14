SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — More than 12,000 Ozarks Electric customers temporarily lost power on July 14.

According to the power company, the majority of the outage affected customers in Goshen, Harp Hill, Hindsville, Springdale, and Wesly.

Ashley Harris with Ozarks Electric said a transmission line splice near Habberton Road in Springdale split causing the outage.

Harris says the company routinely does aerial drone inspections of the lines and the splice didn’t show any issues.

Crews were able to restore power to the area within 45 minutes of the outage. Crews are on the scene making a complete repair of the damage.