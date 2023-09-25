FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The 35th annual Chile Pepper Cross Country Festival will kick off this week with a celebration of more than $1 million raised for high school running programs across the region in 35 years.

“The Chile Pepper Cross Country Festival is about more than running; it’s about community,”

said Race Director Ken Robertson. “As we prepare for our 35th year, we’re not just celebrating

the miles we’ve run but also the impact we’ve made. Surpassing $1M in contributions to local

high school running programs, we’re ensuring the next generation of athletes has the support

they need.”

The festival brings local and national runners of all ages to the University of Arkansas Agriculture to run 1-mile and 10k races. The festival will celebrate the million-dollar milestone with remarks from Founder Joe Fennel and a photoshoot with high school coaches with a “$1M” check, according to a press release.

The two-day event starts Sept. 29 to the 30 starting off with the Collegiate and Community 1 Mile races on Friday, followed by the Junior High, High School, and Community 10K races on Saturday. The race is open to runners of all ages registration is required.