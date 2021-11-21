More than a thousand holiday meals given out in NWA

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Cross Church gave out about 2,000 holiday food baskets for Thanksgiving Sunday.

The Blessing Baskets were full of holiday favorites including stuffing, bread and green beans. Pastor, Luke Harper, said the event was all about helping the community and those who might be food insecure this holiday season.

“We’re trying to help those who are struggling with food needs and so all across our campuses at Cross Church we’re providing meals for those who need it,” Harper said.

The food was given out the church’s campuses in Fayetteville, Springdale and Rogers. Cornish hens were also included in the baskets this year because other meat options, such as turkey, were harder to find and more expensive.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers