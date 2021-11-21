More than a thousand holiday meals given out in NWA

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Cross Church gave out about 2,000 holiday food baskets for Thanksgiving Sunday.

The Blessing Baskets were full of holiday favorites including stuffing, bread and green beans. Pastor, Luke Harper, said the event was all about helping the community and those who might be food insecure this holiday season.

“We’re trying to help those who are struggling with food needs and so all across our campuses at Cross Church we’re providing meals for those who need it,” Harper said.

The food was given out the church’s campuses in Fayetteville, Springdale and Rogers. Cornish hens were also included in the baskets this year because other meat options, such as turkey, were harder to find and more expensive.