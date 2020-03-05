More Than Pink Walk kicks off April 25

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Komen of the Ozark is setting a big goal for this year’s Pink Walk.

Today, people had the chance to go learn about the event and get fundraising tools to help fight breast cancer.

The walk will have new features this year, including a remembrance tent.

It will provide a unique way to honor those who lost their lives to breast cancer.

Last year the event raised $800,000. This year, Komen-Ozark wants to top it with $850,000.

Executive Director Lauren Marquette said even that doesn’t cover the need in the community.

“This year we had almost a million dollars in requests and we were only able to fund not even half of that. So there is a big gap that still exists so the more we fundraise, the more we can give out to local women in this community,” Marquette said.

The More Than Pink Walk is on April 25.