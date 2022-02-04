FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tan France, star of Netflix’s “Queer Eye,” is holding a Q&A as part of the University of Arkansas’ distinguished lectures committee’s series Wednesday, Feb. 9, now at a new venue.

The university announced the venue change on Instagram, also adding a limited number of tickets. More tickets will be available to reserve starting at noon today, Feb. 4.

The event will now be held at the Fayetteville Town Center. Show details remain the same and those who already purchased tickets will receive an email with more details.

To reserve tickets, click here. You must create an account through the Faulkner Performing Arts Center before reserving.