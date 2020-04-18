More time inside could be straining your family relationship

In this photo posted on Facebook, Wednesday, March 25, 2020, by Alyssa Burks, her husband, Dr. Jared Burks, sees his 1-year-old son crawl for the first time, as he touches a glass door from the outside while their son Zeke touches it from the inside of their Jonesboro, Ark. Home. Jared Burks is keeping away from his wife and son because of potential exposure to the coronavirus. Three days after the photo was posted, the family’s house was destroyed by a tornado. (Burks Family via AP)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — To slow the spread of COVID-19, people are spending more time inside their houses, which means more time with family.

But, this could be putting a strain on some relationships.

Local psychologist Margaret Rutherford said during this time parents are wearing a lot of different hats that they normally wouldn’t, which puts stress on the whole family.

It can also be tough for healthcare workers to separate from their loved ones during this time.

Rutherford said when the thought of getting through the pandemic becomes too much, remind yourself how strong you are.

“There are probably many things in your life you have thought to yourself ‘I could never get through that’ and you have gotten through it, remember those things,” she said. “Remind yourself of that resilience.”

Being in quarantine can also lead to an uptick in domestic violence.

For those facing abusive relationships during this time, you can call the hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).