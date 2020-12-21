More UAMS doctors get the COVID-19 vaccine

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Doctors and frontline workers around Northwest Arkansas continue to receive their COVID-19 vaccinations.

Some of the last remaining medical staff at UAMS in Fayetteville get their shot and while some people have voiced concern, the medical professionals are confident about the safety of the vaccine.

“I’ve been through the science and the literature. I’m very excited about the promise of these vaccines, I think it’s eventually going to revolutionize what we do for vaccines overall,” said Dr. Michael Macechko, family medicine residency director at UAMS.

While the second vaccine has been approved by the FDA, doctors caution that until the vaccine is available to everyone we need to continue to mask up, social distance, and wash our hands.