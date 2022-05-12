BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — More early voters in Benton County are making their way to the polls each day.

Early voting numbers for the primary elections in Benton County show around a thousand people are going to the polls each day, which is higher than the last midterm.

Kim Dennison the election coordinator for Benton County said this is one percent of the registered voters in the county.

Dennison said turnout numbers aren’t as big for the primaries when there isn’t a presidential or even gubernatorial election in that year, but she said your vote matters just as much, especially since this narrows down the ballot for the election in November.

Denison suggests looking at a sample ballot online before going to vote. That could help you decide which party’s ballot to vote on.

Also, you are only allowed 10 minutes on a voting machine, so the more you know ahead of time, the better. Either way, Dennison and other poll workers just want you to get to the polls.

“I really don’t know if they just haven’t made up their mind who they want to vote for, or if they don’t know we’re doing this or if they just don’t care. I’m really not sure,” said Dennison.

Dennison said it takes the county just as much work and time to set up voting in the primaries as it does for the November elections, so she hopes people will take advantage of it.

Early voting will continue every weekday until election day from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.