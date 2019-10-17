Morgan Nick Foundation expands services

"Morgan is my why she is why I do this, but when we see families reunited and kiddos coming home, we see restoration happen and it is really an honor to be part of that"

ALMA, Ark. (KNWA) — A foundation dedicated to finding missing children will now expand its services to help find missing adults.

I would love to look her in the eyes someday and be able to say, ‘I never gave up on you I’ve always believed that you would come home’. Colleen Nick

In 1995, Morgan Nick was kidnapped from a little league baseball field in Alma, and her disappearance was one of the largest searches in Arkansas.

“Unfortunately it’s a search still going on today,” Colleen Nick, Morgan’s mother, said. “We are still looking for Morgan and we are still fighting to bring her home.”

Nick said on her journey to find her daughter, she became aware of the other families out there who also need resources that law-enforcement can’t provide when they are searching for a child.

“So we started the Morgan Nick Foundation as a way to really honor Morgan and to do prevention education and intervention for families when a child is missing,” Nick said.

For almost 20 years in a small home, the foundation has helped search for missing children.

“It’s served us well,” she said.

Now, both a grant and donation will allow the Morgan Nick Foundation to expand its critical services and have more space to advance its mission.

In October, the foundation received the Victim of Crime Assistance Grant to help families of missing adults and hire seven more people to grow its staff.

“When we wrote that grant we were in this little tiny office and everyone kept saying, ‘Where are you gonna put these people?,'” Nick said. “I just kept saying, I don’t know we’ll figure it out.”

She was able to find a way, with the help of a generous couple who owns the Potting Shed in Alma.

“Steve and Rebecca Gann came to us and said this is what we’d like to do and so we are super excited,” she said. “We were able to move in here in September.”

The Ganns offered their building to the foundation for a grand total of $1 a year for three years, which is something Nick and the rest of the staff is incredibly grateful for.

“When we’re able to walk in here every day and know that we are providing these incredible resources to our state,” she said. “We as a team feel very honored to be able to give back to somebody who desperately needs an answer in their life.”

The Morgan Nick Foundation will have a grand opening of the new office space on Wednesday, November 6, 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

The missing persons case for Morgan Nick is still open today.

She went missing in Alma in 1995 and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Below you can see a picture of her then… and a rendering of what she may look like now.

There’s a $60-thousand reward for her recovery and the arrest and conviction of those responsible.