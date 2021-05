FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Morgan Nick Foundation needs help finding a missing teen.

Raylee Pierce has been missing since April 15.

Pierce is 16 with brown hair and blue eyes. She is 5 ft. tall and and weighs 110 lbs.

Pierce was last seen wearing black pants with holes in them. It is unknown what other clothing she was wearing.

It is possible Pierce is in the Whitehouse, Tx area.

Contact the Fort Smith Police Department at (479) 709-5100 with any information on Pierce’s location.