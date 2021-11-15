Morgan Wallen to perform at AMP next year

Morgan Wallen arrives at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on June 5, 2019. Wallen has apologized after a video surfaced showed him shouting a racial slur. (AP Photo/Sanford Myers, File)

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Country star Morgan Wallen is coming to the Walmart AMP next year on Friday, Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. with guest, HARDY as a part of his “Dangerous Tour.”

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. and will range from $55 to $149.75, according to a news release by the AMP.

Tickets can be purchased at the AMP box office or Walton Arts Center box office beginning on the same day or online at www.amptickets.com.

Purchasers will receive tickets and vouchers for add-ons such as early access, and lawn chair rentals 30 days prior to the show in whichever delivery method was selected.