Morrison Elementary to learn off campus for remainder of school year

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Morrison Elementary School says its students and staff will return to on-site learning at Grand Avenue Baptist Church from Wednesday, May 12 through the end of the school year due to damage from storms that rolled through the area on May 3.

The school school says bus transportation will be provided for Morrison students from a designated pick-up location near Morrison to GABC. Bus transportation will also be provided from GABC back to the drop-off location.

Kindergarten to sixth grade students may begin arriving at the school at 7:30 a.m. to board the bus. Buses will leave at 7:45 a.m.

Pre-kindergarten parents are required to take their students to GABC.

Buses will pick up K-6 students at GABC at 2:15 p.m. and will arrive at Morriosn at 2:30 p.m.

The school says parents picking up Morrison students are strongly encouraged to arrive no earlier than 2:30 p.m. so traffic around the buildings does not block bus lanes.

Preschool students will continue to be dropped off and picked up by car.

The school says breakfast and lunch will be provided to Pre-kindergarten through sixth grade students at GABC.

The school’s phone number will be operational starting Wednesday.

The school says families, students and staff will continue to observe established safety protocols through the end of the school year.