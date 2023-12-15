NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Future homeowners are finally seeing some relief in the housing market due to mortgage rates falling under 7% for the first time since August.

According to Freddie Mac, a federal home loan mortgage corporation, 30-year fixed-rate mortgages dropped to 6.95% percent and before it was at 7.03%.

This means if you take out a loan and buy a house right now, you will pay the current interest rate throughout the life of the loan because it will stay the same.

Clint Musslewhite, mortgage lender supervisor with Arvest Bank says the Federal Reserve was trying to control inflation.

“And so we saw consistent rate hikes from the Fed really through the last 16 months,” he said.

With the decrease, it will make houses more affordable.

Musslewhite says, “1% difference is actually really really big when it comes to a mortgage.”

Jeff Cooperstein, a researcher with the Center for Business and Economic Research at Sam Walton College of Business at the University of Arkansas, says buying a house with the rate decrease will help you save more money.

“If you’re buying an average-priced house in northwest Arkansas, which is currently about $400,000, that one-point drop from eight to seven is going to save you $274 a month,” Cooperstein said.

Current homeowners with fixed rates won’t be affected by the decrease according to Cooperstein but he says for those looking to buy a house in 2024, you may have extra money for the next Christmas season.

However, the drop in interest rates is not all good news according to Musslewhite.

He says it could cause some issues in the housing market.

“We’re going to start to see more people out in the market trying to buy a home. So what that potentially does is that is going to shift those home prices back up,” Musslewhite said.

He also says if you can buy a house, do it now.

“It might be safe to do so knowing that there’s a potential refinance down the road.”

Musselwhite says the key to buying a home is to get the pre-approval process done now and make sure you connect with a lender and talk through different loan options.

“I can almost guarantee that the home sellers and the great realtors that serve our community likely won’t accept an offer without a pre-qualification letter,” he said.