Most Benton County COVID-19 cases believed to be in Latino community

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — About 90% of new COVID-19 cases in Benton County are believed to be in the Latino community.

Health Secretary Nate Smith said this is reflective of increased testing events in Northwest Arkansas which has become a hot spot area.

Last month, the state created the Latinx stakeholder group to better connect with Latinos.

It’s made up of faith groups, hospital leaders, and advocacy groups like the Hispanic Women’s Organization and Arkansas United.

“We are developing current informational videos and texts in spanish to transmit the importance of testing and the importance of protective personal measures,” said Dr. Jose Romero at UAMS.

Five of the 136 COVID-19 deaths in Arkansas have been in the Latino community.