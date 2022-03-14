Microsoft has been moving steadily toward a subscription model for its iconic Office tool suite, but it hasn’t yet abandoned the traditional software release. On Oct. 5, Microsoft Office 2021 hit the market with a host of updated features and a visual redesign to match the refreshing new appearance of Windows 11.

Right now, both the Home & Student and Home & Business versions of Microsoft Office 2021 are available at a discount from Amazon. The base version is fine for personal use, but you’ll need to spring for the professional release if you plan to use it in a commercial setting. With so many employees returning to the office, it’s more important than ever to have the right tools at hand for professional success.

Why use Microsoft Office 2021?

The Microsoft Office suite has been a go-to for pros, students and everyday users for nearly two decades. While many people are familiar with the word processing arm, called Microsoft Word, the entire suite’s functionality goes far beyond simply writing documents. An in-depth understanding of creating and managing spreadsheets via Microsoft Excel can go a long way toward success in many business-related careers.

In addition to the word processing and spreadsheet tools, Office 2021 includes the OneNote app for active collaboration as well as Microsoft Teams for live meetings. The professional Home & Business version adds the powerful Outlook email client in addition to commercial usage rights.

Office 2021 vs. Microsoft 365

Formerly Office 365, Microsoft 365 is the company’s subscription-based offering. It costs $9.99 per month with a significant discount on year-long plans and includes continued security and feature updates. Many prefer the stand-alone Office 2021 package because with a single purchase, you’ll have access to its powerful tools for life.

While not everyone benefits from the software-as-a-service subscription model, there are a couple of upsides. Most importantly, the subscription comes with continued security and feature updates that ensure you’re always getting the most out of the software. Additionally, subscribing to Microsoft 365 can save you money if you already know you’d have to upgrade to the next-generation stand-alone release when it comes out.

Right now, the most cost-effective 12-month solution for one user is the Microsoft 365 Personal subscription, which is $10 off list price on Amazon. If you want to supply up to 6 people with the regularly updated service, Microsoft 365 Family will run you about $93, which is $7 less than normal.

Office 2021 improvements

The first noticeable difference between Office 2021 and its predecessor is the visual overhaul. It sports a generally softer appearance, complete with the rounded windows and more neutral color scheme also introduced with Windows 11.

Of course, that’s hardly the only change. There are several productivity improvements compared to Office 2019, spread across all the applications. These are just some of the most important new features.

Microsoft Word: In addition to generally increased performance for a snappier and more streamlined experience, Office 2021 finally supports the OpenDocument format that uses the ODF file extension. This makes Office more readily compatible with a huge range of commercial and open-source software. The ODF format applies to several file types aside from written documents, including spreadsheets.

In addition to generally increased performance for a snappier and more streamlined experience, Office 2021 finally supports the OpenDocument format that uses the ODF file extension. This makes Office more readily compatible with a huge range of commercial and open-source software. The ODF format applies to several file types aside from written documents, including spreadsheets. Microsoft Excel: The industry-standard spreadsheet manager has been updated with a variety of search and management functions that help you organize and combine data more comprehensively than ever before. These include lookup, matching and labeling functions, among others.

The industry-standard spreadsheet manager has been updated with a variety of search and management functions that help you organize and combine data more comprehensively than ever before. These include lookup, matching and labeling functions, among others. Microsoft PowerPoint: There are some interesting video-based enhancements in the presentation arm of the suite, including streamlined presentation recording that can give viewers an active look at every line you’ve drawn with a stylus or touch screen.

There are some interesting video-based enhancements in the presentation arm of the suite, including streamlined presentation recording that can give viewers an active look at every line you’ve drawn with a stylus or touch screen. Microsoft Outlook: Taking cues from both Excel and PowerPoint, the new Office 2021 suite offers powerfully enhanced search capabilities. It also allows for annotating emails and drawing on a message canvas using a touch screen or ink-enabled stylus.

Which versions of Office 2021 are on sale?

Microsoft Office 2021 Home & Student $25 off

Most people will be completely satisfied by the base release of Office 2021, which you can get right now for $25 off. It includes nearly all the updated tools and, unlike Microsoft 365, is yours for life after buying it once. Sold by Amazon

Microsoft Office 2021 Home & Business $30 off

If you plan on using it in a professional capacity, you’ll need the licensing that comes with the more expensive version. It also comes with Outlook, something the base release doesn’t have. Luckily for you, it’s $30 off right now. Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Chris Thomas writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.



Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.