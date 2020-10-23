Most popular Halloween costumes by state

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — With the CDC discouraging traditional trick-or-treating, Halloween might look a little different this year but that won’t stop Americans from dressing up, it just means you may have to get creative.

So whether you hand-stitch your costume from scratch months in advance or scramble to whip something together at the last minute, the team at All Home Connections found the most popular Halloween costume in your state.

The Halloween costume that Arkansas googled the most this year is Spiderman!

America’s most-searched Halloween costume for 2020 is Spider-Man—no surprise there. It is 2020 after all, and this costume already has a mask built in!

Check out All Home Connections full report: https://www.attsavings.com/resources/entertainment/popular-halloween-costume-in-your-state/