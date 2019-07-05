“Most prestigious BB gun match in the world” back in northwest Arkansas

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) — One of the biggest BB gun competitions in the country is back in northwest Arkansas.

The Daisy National BB Gun Championship is now in its 54th year.

Kids from the ages of eight to 15 will compete for a traveling trophy and bragging rights. It has been called the most prestigious BB gun match in the world.

This year, more than 60 teams are competing for the top prize – bragging rights and a traveling trophy.

Lawrence Taylor with the competition said matches like this teaches kids skills that will help them as they get older.

“It teaches focus on a task,” Taylor said. “It teaches that while you may not be great at something when you start if you stick with it, then you can improve and get to where you’re going.”

Participants come from all over the country after placing in their local competitions to qualify, including 13-year-old Lexi Cutler who’s competing for the second time.

“Even though I’ve competed all across South Dakota, it’s a little different being in Arkansas because of the atmosphere and so many more people,” Cutler said.

If you’re interested in checking out the competition it will take place at the John Q. Hammons Center in Rogers on Saturday, July 6 at 8 a.m.