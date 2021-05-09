Mother’s Day in a pandemic: Mom & daughter reunite for first time in more than a year

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Mother’s Day is a holiday celebrated with flowers and cards, but this year, it is an emotional reunion for one mother and daughter after being separated for more than a year due to the pandemic.

“Today we’re celebrating really hard,” said Tazmen Bryant. “I’m throwing a Mother’s Day tea, we’ve got fascinators to put in our hair and we’re drinking real tea.”

This was a Mother’s Day unlike any other- filled with all the things missed out on last year.







It was pretty frustrating because there’s a lot of times that you want your mother and you need your mother.” -TAZMEN BRYANT, DAUGHTER

Bryant and her mom, Terry Tumlison, had not seen each other in over a year before reuniting this Mother’s Day.

“It was really hard sitting at home when the kids were sick and not being able to do anything about it,” Tumlison said.

The two separated to avoid COVID-19, but it still proved to be unavoidable.

“Back in December my family had Covid, then back a few months ago our siblings had Covid,” Bryant said. “I think that was scariest part for them- was like watching us through a lens having Covid and not being able to do anything about it.”

The two said they have an even bigger appreciation for each other now after the long 16 months apart.

I’m thankful that we got through the year and we’re up here, because there’s so many other people who have lost somebody and they’re not getting to have this reunion.” -TERRY TUMLISON, MOM

Bryant and Tumlison said they both recently became fully vaccinated and it was those two shots that allowed them to feel safe to see each other again.