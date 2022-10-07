MADISON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Three motorcycle accidents affect traffic on Highway 23 in Madison County on October 7.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, the first accident happened one mile north of Highway 16 around 2:30 p.m. All northbound lanes are affected.

The second motorcycle accident happened around 4:02 p.m. less than one mile south of Highway 16. It affects all lanes headed north and south.

The third accident happened a minute later at 4:03 p.m. less than a mile south of Highway 127. It also affects all lanes headed both north and south.

Updates on these accidents and other traffic conditions can be found on iDrive Arkansas.