BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: The accident was cleared at 1:08 p.m. No fatalities have been reported at this time.

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An accident involving a motorcycle happened around 11:30 a.m. westbound on State Highway 12, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Traffic has impacted the outside and right shoulder for more than an hour.

Injuries have not been reported at this time.

