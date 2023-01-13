ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A local Harley-Davidson dealer donates $50,000 to support 10 Northwest Arkansas charities on Jan. 13, according to a press release from Pig Trail Harley-Davidson.

“The 2022 motorcycle rally in Rogers was a great success and we want to bless these local charities who perform great services for the less privileged in our area,” Pig Trail Harley-Davidson’s Paul Johnson said.

The following charities will benefit from the donation:

  • Northwest Arkansas Children’s Shelter                                                          
  • Northwest Arkansas Food Bank                                                            
  • Circle of Life Hospice                                                        
  • Got your 6ix                                                                        
  • Arkansas Special Olympics                                             
  • Grandma’s House Children’s Advocacy Center                                                        
  • American Foundation for Suicide Prevention-Arkansas    
  • Dinners For Veterans
  • Battle Buddies
  • Restoration Village