ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A local Harley-Davidson dealer donates $50,000 to support 10 Northwest Arkansas charities on Jan. 13, according to a press release from Pig Trail Harley-Davidson.

“The 2022 motorcycle rally in Rogers was a great success and we want to bless these local charities who perform great services for the less privileged in our area,” Pig Trail Harley-Davidson’s Paul Johnson said.

The following charities will benefit from the donation: