PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Motorcyclists are honoring officer Kevin Apple of Pea Ridge one year after his death.

The End of Watch Ride to Remember motorcycle group travels across the country to honor fallen police officers from the prior year.

It made a stop in Pea Ridge on June 23 ahead of the anniversary of Apple’s death.

Lt. John Langham of the Pea Ridge Police Department says the ride is for the U.S. to remember Apple.

“These folks have no direct connection to our community, but they’re out there trying to make sure that officer Apple is remembered, not just by our community, but by the nation for his sacrifice,”

Apple was killed in the line of duty on June 26, 2022. The city is holding a memorial on June 26.