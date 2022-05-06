FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The 2022 Steel Horse Rally is underway and thousands of people are heading to Fort Smith this weekend.

Last year’s rally brought more than 135,000 people to the River Valley and had an economic impact of nearly $20 million.

This year’s rally is benefitting Antioch for Youth and Family, The Fort Smith Boys Shelter, and the Children’s Service League.

“We’re out here enjoying the people and the comradery of motorcycles and looking to help benefit all the wonderful organizations the money goes to,” said John Coleman of Greenwood.

“We love all the twisties and all the good riding over here and we also have family we see here that also ride,” said Larry Goza of Kansas.

The event continues on May 7 at 11 a.m. on Garrison Avenue.