CHESTER, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Missouri man is dead after a motorcycle crash that took place Friday morning on Interstate 49 near Chester.

Brian Gustin, 52, was driving a 2023 Harley Davidson on I-49 southbound near Exit 34 around 11:30 a.m. when he experienced “an unknown medical condition and lost consciousness,” according to a crash report.

The motorcycle traveled off the right shoulder and struck several small trees as it rolled into a concrete ditch. The driver and passenger were ejected as the motorcycle landed in a steep embankment.

The motorcycle rolled for a total of 758 feet from the time it left the roadway to its final rest, according to the report.

Gustin died at the scene and a female passenger was taken to Fort Smith hospital.

No further information was given.