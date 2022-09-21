FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A motorcyclist dies on September 21 in an accident involving an SUV in Fort Smith.

According to a news release from the Fort Smith Police Department, officers responded to a two-vehicle fatality accident around 6:10 p.m. on Waldron Road in front of Duncan Road.

The release says the accident involved an SUV and motorcycle. The motorcycle driver was deceased when officers arrived.

North and southbound lanes on Waldron Road have been closed from Ellsworth Road to Gordon Lane, according to the release.

Police say to expect delays for the next few hours as the accident reconstruction team continues its investigation and to consider alternate routes if traveling through the area.