FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Mount Sequoyah Center has commissioned and installed three new permanent pieces of public art, thanks to a recent ArtConnect Grant.

The pieces have been installed and will be unveiled to the public on June 25 at 1 p.m. in a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Mount Sequoyah Center. According to a press release, this project, Expanding Community Engagement through Public Art, has been a year-long process.

The three pieces that have been installed are the work of local artists. A grand-scale sculpture titled “Wedding Arch” by Eugene Sargent is near the famous Cross Overlook. A large-scale mural by Jody Travis Thompson, titled “Greetings” is now visible from the entry gate at Assembly and Skyline, and a third piece by Ziba Rajabi, titled “Dogwoods and Birds” is installed in the heart of the Mount Sequoyah Campus in the patio area facing Sequoyah Hall.

“Creating connection through the arts is a vital part of Mount Sequoyah’s mission. We envision these newly created pieces as points of welcome to the community that previously felt they might not be allowed within the outer gates of the mountain top,” says Emily Gentry, CEO and Executive director of Mount Sequoyah Center.

In 2016 the organization transitioned into an independent education and arts non-profit from its original founding as a Methodist retreat and conference center. Since that time, the artist’s community there has grown to include over 50 artists and it has partnership locations with other local arts non-profits such as Fenix Arts, Ozark Ballet Theater, and Afrique Aya within the Mount Sequoyah campus.

This ribbon-cutting event is free and open to the public. Festivities will begin at 1 p.m., with a progressive ribbon-cutting that will move from the “Wedding Arch” piece, across campus to the “Dogwoods and Birds” piece, and end at the “Greetings” piece by Jody Travis Thompson.

Eugene Sargent, Ziba Rajabi, and Jody Travis Thompson will be in attendance and available to the media to talk about their work. The ribbon cuttings will be followed by a reception between the Dining Hall and Sequoyah Hall Gallery from 1:30-3:00 p.m.