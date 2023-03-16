FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Mount Sequoyah Community Center kicks off its 2023 Third Thursday happy hour season with a St. Patrick’s Day twist on March 16.

People had the opportunity on March 16 to take part in a food and whiskey tasting. Emily Gentry with the center says it’s a way to show off the area and bring people together.

“We want them to have a good excuse to come,” Gentry said. “Something fun, something to celebrate. We know that Mount Sequoyah historically has felt closed off to Northwest Arkansas because it use to be Methodist, and now we’re not. So we thought happy hours are a great way to tell people ‘You’re welcome. Come check us out.'”

Gentry says the center has themes picked out for Third Thursdays.

Keep up with events by at the Mount Sequoyah Community Center’s website.