Mount Sequoyah cross to light up with rainbow colors for Pride Month

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The historic cross at Mount Sequoyah will light up with rainbow colors in celebration of Pride Month and NWA Pride Weekend in Fayetteville on Friday night.

According to a release from the Mount Sequoyah Center Inc., the cross will be illuminated from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday June, 25.

“We wanted to show that we are a place of inclusion, love and acceptance for all in our community,” Rebecca Kees Liles, VP & chief operating officer of the Mount Sequoyah Center said via email. “Mount Sequoyah has been around since 1922 and has gone through many changes over the years, especially since the separation from the Methodist church in 2016. It’s important that people know that Mount Sequoyah is a welcoming space to celebrate and connect with others. We are very proud to outwardly show that we support our LGBTQ+ community and couldn’t be happier about how the rainbow installation is shaping up.”

Artist Rumwolf created the light design, and Abby Howard helped to facilitate the collaboration with Mount Sequoyah. Interform NWA donated the projector to make it possible.

The public is invited to take in the view and enjoy the colors. All parking must be inside Mount Sequoyah Center’s facility.

Picnics, lawn chairs, and pets on a leash are welcome.

“I definitely foresee Mount Sequoyah becoming more and more involved with the city’s activities and events during Pride month going forward,” Liles said.