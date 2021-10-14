Mountain bike riders come out for Oz Trails Off-Road

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Bentonville is hosting the third annual Oz Trails Off-Road event.

Mountain bike riders of all ages and experience levels can join in the biking fun, and can choose from a 15, 30 or 50 mile course.

“The Oz Trails network of trails is precedent-setting for mountain bikers worldwide,” said Todd Sadow-Pres of Epic Rides. “We’ve got a bumper crop of participants, about 1000 people, of which about 80% are not from Northwest Arkansas. They’re all out-of-town guests looking to have an amazing emotionally-charged experience on the Oz Trails.”

Riders are encouraged to register onsite tomorrow. The off-roading action runs through the October 17.