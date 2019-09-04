Mountain bike safety in NWA

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — As cooler temperatures approach, you can expect to see more mountain bikers on the trails.

Cyclists from all over the country come to northwest Arkansas to ride, which has led to an increase in injuries over the past several years.

Velvet Shoults, trauma program manager for Northwest Health, said riders should:

Obey the rules of the road. Bikers are held to the same standards as drivers.

Wear bright clothing so drivers and other cyclists can see you

Wear a helmet

“If you’re in an activity where you’re moving faster than you’re walking, you need to have a helmet on,” Shoults said. “A helmet should be non-negotiable. That is probably the most significant injury that we see and probably the most preventable.”

Shoults has a personal passion for mountain bike safety after a tragedy almost two years ago changed her life forever.

“My husband was killed in December of 2017 on the mountain bike trails here in northwest Arkansas,” Shoults said. “He did have his safety equipment on, but his abilities were probably not as good as they should have been for the location he was at.”

Shoults adds it’s important to know the difficulty of trails before you get on them. Click here for information on trails in the area.