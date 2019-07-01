Mountain Home entertainment district to allow alcohol outside

A city in northern Arkansas passes an ordinance establishing an entertainment district to promote tourism and hospitality.

The map in the video above outlines the entertainment district in Mountain Home.

This is the first city in Arkansas to pass such an ordinance.

As part of the new ordinance, you can walk around outside and drink an alcoholic drink in the district.

City leaders think this will help make nightlife thrive.

“It can bring some nightlife to our historic square. We’ve got such a beautiful square and we want to be able to utilize it all day. For the past 10 to 15 years, the business dies off after 5 p.m. and we want to bring something to the city at night,” business owner Duncan Clayton says.

The ordinance takes effect later this month.