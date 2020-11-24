Mountain Home woman arrested in connection to shooting

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Mountain Home Police Department responded to a shooting at an apartment complex early Tuesday morning.

The victim in the incident wat transported to Baxter Regional Medical Center and later taken to a Little Rock hospital.

Upon further investigation Savannah Wren, 21, of Mountain Home was taken into custody.

Wren is facing charges of Criminal Attempt to Commit 2nd Degree Murder, a Class B Felony, and was placed in Baxter County Jail with a $150,000 Bond.

Arkansas State Police and Mountain Home Police Department are investigating the shooting.

