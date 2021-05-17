Mountainburg deciding on millage extension in election

MOUNTAINBURG, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Voters in Mountainburg will decide on a millage extension for the school district.

The ballot asks to extend the current 14.1 mills and approve an increase of 4.9 additional mills through 2051.

If approved, the district will build a new all-purpose arena, including a gym and band room, and make renovations to the middle school and high schools.

Superintendent Debbie Atwell says with some buildings nearing the 80-year mark, upgrades are much needed.

“We just want to make sure we preserve these buildings and we can continue to be able to take care of the facilities we have plus grow to meet our future needs,” Atwell said.

Mountainburg elections begin tomorrow.

