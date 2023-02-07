MOUNTAINBURG, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Mountainburg gets a grant to help some people get drinking water.

The United States Department of Agriculture awards the town $7.4 million for the project.

Mayor Susan Wilson says the grant will help hundreds of households get the water they need.

She also says the process took several years and will help people who badly needed the water.

“Well, can you ever be clean when you can’t wash your hands at home? Can you be clean when you can’t wash your clothes? Your body? So, for us to be able to provide this service to these people is phenomenal,” Wilson said.

Part of the grant is a loan for about $1.7 million. There is no information on when the project would be completed.