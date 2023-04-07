MOUNTAINBURG, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of Mountainburg has issued a precautionary boil order due to a water line break for residents that live south of Mountainburg High School to the end of the city limits.

According to a press release from the Mountainburg Water Department, the boil order is not for those who live north of MHS or outside city limits.

The release says city employees are working on the water line break.

According to the city, those affected are advised to avoid drinking or using the water without boiling it for one minute before use and to discard all ice cubes. The release says bottled water may be used to make ice.

The city says the boil order will be in place until the break is fixed. It also says that an adequate disinfectant level is established throughout the distribution system and a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink.

The release says to contact Mayor Susan Wilson at 479-369-4281.