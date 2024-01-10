MOUNTAINBURG, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Mountainburg man is dead after a crash that took place on Highway 71 on Friday, according to a crash report.

James Morgan, 83, was driving a 2011 Chevrolet TBZ northbound just after 10 a.m. as he entered a left curve.

The report says Morgan failed to turn at the curve and left the roadway to the east side of the highway.

The front of his vehicle struck a culvert and went airborne. The vehicle landed on its wheels in a ditch, according to the report.

Morgan was taken to a Northwest Arkansas hospital where he later died.

The report says road conditions were wet at the time of the crash.