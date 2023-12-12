MOUNTAINBURG, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Mountainburg uses funds from the American Rescue Plan Act and the United States Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to bring running water to residents who haven’t had it since 1981.

“I don’t think anybody should be in a situation where they can’t just turn their tap on and have water,” said Denise Wright, a 67-year-old living without water for 18 years.

Wright lives on the outskirts of Mountainburg. For 18 years, she and her husband lived without potable water in their house. After her husband died three years ago, she’s had to go to the Lake Fort Smith Water Treatment Plan in Mountainburg to collect the water on her own.

“It’s about a 15-mile trip. One way is to get the water and then go back. It’s a ton of water I carry in the back of my truck each time,” said Wright.

She carries an approximately 325-gallon tank to help her get through a few days out of the week. It gets her through everyday tasks like showering, cooking, laundry, or watering a garden.

“Mentally, it’s a lot of thought that has to go into everything I do, and it’s all based around water,” said Wright.

“It is an emotional project,” said Mountainburg Mayor Sarah Wilson.

Wilson says the water problem has existed since 1981 and that help is on the way.

“The last two weeks have been a lot of paperwork, just getting the final easements in that before we have to move forward,” said Wilson.

She says after the pandemic, Mountainburg received $2.5 million in federal funds. This allowed them to jump-start a project to add nearly 70 miles of piping for a project she says takes a team effort.

“People have come to get updates. The people that live in this area have gone out to their neighbors and said, ‘You need to come to the public,” said Wilson.

“I will be so grateful the day I can turn my tap on and not move my truck to bring water to my house,” said Wright.

Wilson says the project should be finished no later than Spring 2026.