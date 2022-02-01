SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — The rising number of COVID-19 deaths in Arkansas is hitting home for the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office after losing one if its own.

“For 22 years, he served honorably and faithfully,” said Sebastian County Sheriff Hobe Runion.

Sergeant Bill Shibley’s career serving the Sebastian County community came to an end on January 31st. He joined the sheriff’s office in June of 1999 as a Reserve Deputy. He then began a full-time career in the Patrol Division and eventually made it to the rank of Sergeant.

“You can’t go anywhere in the county that they don’t know his name, and they’ve got a story to tell about him,” he said. “Usually, it’s about how hard he worked and how much he cared for the people.”

The Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office announced on Tuesday the loss of Sgt. Shibley on its Facebook page. The post said he had been hospitalized for several weeks with the virus.

“In our estimation, this is a line of duty death,” he said. “We feel very strongly that he actually got it. We believe we’re going to be able to trace down because of other people that have been sick, who was working with.”

He is one of 39 new deaths reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Tuesday.

“It is true that on an individual basis this is a milder disease with milder outcomes,” said Arkansas Health Secretary Dr. Jose Romero. “When you are infecting hundreds of thousands of individuals, you’re going to have an increase in the number of deaths.”

Sheriff Runion said his team is in mourning this death right now, but this loss puts into perspective that this pandemic is still very much alive. They have to keep that in mind as they continue to go out and serve the community.

“This virus can definitely kill you and we’re seeing that,” he said. “It does make you a little bit more apprehensive, but we can’t really do our job in any other way.”

He said they will continue to do their job with Sgt. Shibley’s legacy in mind: diligence, dedication and care.

“This leaves a hole,” said Sheriff Runion. “Law enforcement is family and when you’ve worked with someone for 22 years, they’re family. We’re really going to miss him. We’re not going to be able to replace him easily.”

Sgt. Shibley will be buried with full law enforcement honors. The funeral service is happening on Monday, February 7th at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Greenwood. The service is open to the public.