FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Arkansas college town is preparing to welcome its 2023 Fall students as move-in week starts at the University of Arkansas.

More than 6,000 students will be welcomed on campus between Wednesday and Saturday. The UofA has move-in maps to help students and parents navigate the area and construction zones.

The City of Fayetteville will close off Stadium Drive between the two roundabouts east of Adohi Hall from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday.

Those assisting in moving in can find where to park here.