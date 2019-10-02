Move more on National Walk to School Day!

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — Hundreds of students in our area participated in National Walk to School Day on Wednesday (October 2).

This is the fourth year the Springdale School District has made the day a celebration, with the goal of encouraging students to get to school in an active way.

Several kids at Walker Elementary participated, including those who don’t normally walk.

Walkers and bike riders were welcomed to Walker Elementary with music and a good time. Staff say walking is a good way to start the day off right.

“Think of the memories you make walking to school every day and kicking a rock or a stick and solving the problems of the world with your friends,” said school health coordinator for the district, Mary Miller. “When you get there you feel happy.”

Fifth-grader Ella Kate Groves said she usually gets a ride to school but was dropped off at a nearby corner instead.

“When I have something fun in the morning it always affects my day and makes it better,” Groves said.

Groves said she recommends more kids walk to school, as long as they can do it safely.