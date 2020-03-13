Movie theatre limits seating due to COVID-19

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Malco Theatres will limit the seating in each auditorium to a maximum of 50% of its capacity.

This seating arrangement reduces crowded auditoriums, allowing for guests to practice healthy social distancing, according to a press release from Malco.

In the release, Malco said it will more frequently deep clean all areas where people have direct contact to including kiosks, counters, restrooms, auditoriums, seats, and handrails.

According to the release, it will also re-educate all team members on protocols for proper handwashing and personal hygiene; asking employees to stay home when not feeling well.

Malco is following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), along with state and local officials, according to the release.